See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Venturelli/WireImage
Jonathan Borge
Feb 26, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

Want to kick off Milan Fashion Week with a bang? Then ask Alessandro Michele what to do.

The Gucci creative director sent models down the runway carrying their own severed heads and that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you get everyone's attention.

Fresh off of New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, which wrapped earlier this month, celebrities continued to sit front row in Italy. Chloë Sevigny looked posh in a delicate satin gold polka-dot jumpsuit straight out of 1977, while Donatella Versace—who will show her own fall collection this week—sat nearby.

VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth Sat Front Row at London Fashion Week

Moncler invited designers, like Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, to reinterpret the puffer jacket, and they delivered. Millie Bobby Brown witnessed the new looks in a puffer-like sleeveless dress, and Olivia Palermo, Naomi Campbell, and Winnie Harlow all stopped by too.

At Tommy Hilfiger, Ruby Rose and Sabrina Carpenter caught up and witnessed Gigi Hadid's final collection for the brand, which this time was motorsport-themed. Scroll down to see all the celebrities front row at Milan Fashion Week.

1 of 29 Venturelli

Ruby Rose and Sabrina Carpenter

at Tommy Hilfiger.
Advertisement
2 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

at Tommy Hilfiger.
3 of 29 Venturelli

Jasmine Sanders

at Tommy Hilfiger.
Advertisement
4 of 29 Venturelli

Caroline Vreeland

at Tommy Hilfiger.
Advertisement
5 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Bar Refaeli

at Giorgio Armani.

Advertisement
6 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Jasmine Sanders

at Roberto Cavalli.
Advertisement
7 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Lucky Blue Smith and Pyper America

at Roberto Cavalli.
Advertisement
8 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Luka Sabbat and Sarah Snyder

at Roberto Cavalli.
Advertisement
9 of 29 Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Rita Ora

at Prada.
Advertisement
10 of 29 Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Bill Murray

at Prada.
Advertisement
11 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

at Tod's.
Advertisement
12 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Pyper America and Beatrice Vendramin

at Tod's.
Advertisement
13 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at Fendi.
Advertisement
14 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Chloë Grace Moretz

at Fendi.

Advertisement
15 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Tommy Dorfman

at Fendi.
Advertisement
16 of 29 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Aimee Sun

at Gucci.

Advertisement
17 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Liu Wen

at Moschino.
Advertisement
18 of 29 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

at Gucci.

Advertisement
19 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Tina Leung and Bryan Boy

at Gucci.

Advertisement
20 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Bria Vinaite, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Rowan Blanchard

at Gucci.

Advertisement
21 of 29 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Susie Bubble

at Gucci.

Advertisement
22 of 29 Venturelli/WireImage

Olivia Palermo

at Alberta Ferretti.
Advertisement
23 of 29 MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

at the Moncler Genius event.

Advertisement
24 of 29 MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

at the Moncler Genius event.

Advertisement
25 of 29 MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Justine Skye

at the Moncler Genius event.

Advertisement
26 of 29 Venturelli/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at the Moncler Genius event.

Advertisement
27 of 29 MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

at the Moncler Genius event.

Advertisement
28 of 29 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo

at Max Mara.
Advertisement
29 of 29 Courtesy of Agnona

Amber Valleta

at Agnona.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!