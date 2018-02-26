See All the Celebrities Sitting Front Row at Milan Fashion Week

Want to kick off Milan Fashion Week with a bang? Then ask Alessandro Michele what to do.

The Gucci creative director sent models down the runway carrying their own severed heads and that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you get everyone's attention.

Fresh off of New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, which wrapped earlier this month, celebrities continued to sit front row in Italy. Chloë Sevigny looked posh in a delicate satin gold polka-dot jumpsuit straight out of 1977, while Donatella Versace—who will show her own fall collection this week—sat nearby.

Moncler invited designers, like Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, to reinterpret the puffer jacket, and they delivered. Millie Bobby Brown witnessed the new looks in a puffer-like sleeveless dress, and Olivia Palermo, Naomi Campbell, and Winnie Harlow all stopped by too.

At Tommy Hilfiger, Ruby Rose and Sabrina Carpenter caught up and witnessed Gigi Hadid's final collection for the brand, which this time was motorsport-themed. Scroll down to see all the celebrities front row at Milan Fashion Week.