Celebrities Keep Wearing This Loofah Dress

Forget Renaissance Art, space-age architecture, and obscure poetry. This season, celebrities seem to be obsessed with a specific Marc Jacobs dress that looks to be inspired by something much more down-to-earth: the shower loofah. Critics say that Jacobs's Spring 2019 collection was inspired by a deep dive into the YSL archives, early Lagerfeld for Chanel, and his own work, but the most popular look — for the Hollywood set, at least — is a frilly, ruffly pink minidress that's got the same undulating ruffles and mille-feuille layers that your shower-caddy standby has.

When the dress came down his glass-tiled runway during New York Fashion Week, Jacobs coordinated it with pretty-in-pink everything. Lipstick, shoes, and even a point d'esprit headpiece were all in matching shades of pink.

Rowan Blanchard wore Jacobs's look 49 to the InStyle 2019 Golden Globes After Party, where she skipped out on the tonal satin pumps and the shimmering lurex stockings. Instead, she paired the frothy dress with silver sandals and red lipstick.

Rita Ora wore the same dress to promote her new collab with Giuseppe Zanotti. Naturally, she wore her own designs with the pink dress, though there was no taking away from its in-your-face design and over-the-top volume.

And Saoirse Ronan wore the dress to promote Vanity Fair's 25th annual Hollywood Issue. While she isn't wearing the standout dress on the cover, she did wear it in an Instagram video the magazine posted from the shoot.