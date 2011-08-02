Celebrities Love Valentino's Rockstud Bag, Pippa's Desirable Tan, and More!

1. The new It bag: Valentino's Rockstud. Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz, and more own one. [RCFA]

2. Pippa Middleton's skin tone was voted the most desirable celebrity tan in a new poll. [DailyMail]

3. Festival goers, rejoice: Hunter Boots launched an App to help users plan their outdoor pursuits. [iTunes]

4. Drew Barrymore directed a Best Coast music video starring Miranda Cosgrove and Chloë Moretz. [MTVStyle]

5. Gap landed some new faces for their upcoming video campaign—store employees! [TheHighLow]

6. Christina Perri belted out her new single "Arms" on last night's David Letterman show. [Idolator]