Celebrities Love... Paule Ka

Celebrities like Brandy and Jayma Mays love looks by Paule Ka. The label is quickly becoming a popular red-carpet choice, and you can thank the founding designer Serge Cajfinger(shown) for that. The Frenchman created the company 23 years ago, and he's thrilled with its surging popularity with the Hollywood crowd. "I am always so delighted to see women wearing my creations," Cajfinger told InStyle. "My creations are made for the girls of today. They want elegance, timelessness, creativity and modernity. They want to be different." One of his recent favorites is dressing teen sensation Selena Gomez, which thrilled his niece. "She was so proud to see one of her idols wearing a creation by her uncle," he told us. Click through the gallery to see who else loves wearing Paule Ka.