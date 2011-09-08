Celebrities Love the New Missoni for Target Collection!

If you can't wait for the Missoni for Target capsule collection, you're not the only one! Camilla Belle, Emma Roberts, Camila Alves, and Elizabeth Olsen were among the celebrities who toasted to the collaboration at the opening of a Missoni for Target pop-up store in New York last night, all wearing pieces from the lineup. The 400 products officially hit Target.com and Target stores and Tuesday, September 13th, so get your shopping wish list ready by browsing through the full collection in the gallery now.

