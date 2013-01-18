Celebrities Love... Erdem!

Up-and-coming UK designer Erdem Moralioglu is really making an impression on some of Hollywood's most stylish red carpet fixtures! Marion Cotillard wore one of his Pre-Fall 2013 designs for her appearance on Conan, Ashley Greene wore his Vivienne dress for a Breaking Dawn: Part 2 screening in South Africa, Rosamund Pike wore an asymmetrical dress from the designer's Spring 2013 collection for the Tokyo premiere of her film Jack Reacher, and, most recently, Sienna Miller wore his youthful two-piece design at the Golden Globes, saying, “He’s really the hottest young designer coming out of England." Moralioglu was born in Montreal in 1977 to a Turkish father and British mother, and spent his childhood split between his hometown and Birmingham, England. "When you see your clothes out of the context of a show, it's really exciting," Moralioglu has said of seeing his looks on the red carpet. And let's not forget one of the designer's earliest fans—The Duchess herself. What do you think of his work?

Plus, see more stars wearing Erdem!

