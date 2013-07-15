Celebrities Love: Chanel's Relaunched Premiere Watch

Chanel relaunched it’s gorgeous Premiere watch in February with sleeker links and a more refined look. Now, a couple of the legendary fashion house’s famous fans have been spotted in the stunner, which features a chunky gold chain reflecting the luxe label's famous bag straps and an octagonal case inspired by the shape of the octagon stopper on a bottle of Chanel No. 5. Kristen Stewart and Milla Jovovich sported the steel version with black and white ensembles—two of the iconic designer’s favorite colors—at Chanel’s couture presentation in Paris. Staying true to their personal styles, Stewart worked the watch into a funky look of a white Chanel jacket leather shorts and fingerless gloves, while Jovovich showed the lady-like side of the watch wearing it with a white shirt and little black Chanel jacket. Clearly, Chanel’s Premiere has become an instant classic. The style is available for $4,600 at Chanel Fine Jewelry boutiques; call 800-550-0005 for more.

Marion Fasel