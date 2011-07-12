Celebrities Love... Catherine Deane!

Celebrities like Fergie, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé love Catherine Deane! The London designer started her label in 2005, and her styles have been popping up on the red carpet ever since. "I think the dresses get attention because they are feminine and demure with a sexy little twist," Deane told InStyle.com. "As a brand we are still fairly undiscovered, yet these amazing women with all of these options available to them are choosing to wear our product." Click through the gallery to see who else loves Catherine Deane!

— Sharon Clott and Caitlin Petreycik