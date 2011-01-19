Celebrities Love Azzedine Alaïa

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, FabSugar.

The lovely Gwyneth Paltrow recently appeared in Switzerland wearing a pink dress by Azzedine Alaïa. The designer's knit dresses are tailored to be ultra-feminine and flattering, which is why they are in the closets of some of the most stylish celebrities, like Paltrow, as well as Penelope Cruz, Stephanie Seymour, Bar Refaeli and First Lady Michelle Obama. Click through the gallery to see photos of celebs who love Alaïa's designs.

MORE FROM FABSUGAR:• Color We Love: Emerald Green• Proenza Schouler's Pre-Fall Collection