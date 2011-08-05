Celebrities Love... Aruna Seth!

Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 05, 2011 @ 9:00 am

Celebrities love Aruna Seth! The British designer launched her bridal accessories line in 2009 with the idea of creating shoes that make you feel like a princess, and the results have landed on real-life royalty ever since. (Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and royal relative Pippa Middleton are fans.) “Having the prestige of being British and having the royal family request and buy shoes from you is an amazing feeling,” Seth, inset, told InStyle.com. “They like these shoes because they are timeless, and they give you instant luxury.” See who else loves Aruna Seth shoes in the gallery, and find more styles at ArunaSeth.com.

