See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating International Women's Day

This International Women’s Day is sure to be one for the books. Whether you’re striking, wearing red, or just letting your presence be known, March 8, 2017, is already turning out to be a wildly empowering moment in time.

Scroll down below to see how all your favorite celebrities are celebrating International Women’s Day.

RELATED: Lena Dunham Writes Essay in Support of “Fighting with and for” Immigrant Women

Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Lopez

#internationalwomensday A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Uzo Aduba

This slice of life goes out to all of the incredible women in this world that I love, am inspired by, and who have offered me every kindness. Together we stand. #iwd #internationalwomensday A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Sarah Jessica Parker

This just crossed my feed. I love seeing how women are celebrating today. #internationalwomensday x, sj A post shared by SJP Collection (@sjpcollection) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

Gigi Hadid

#internationalwomensday shoutout to my mamma @yolanda.hadid 💓💓 #sheinspiresme in so many ways 🕊 (photo on set one of my first shoots for Baby Guess) A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Allison Williams

Fergie

#Repost @bcompleted: Women make the 🌎GO Around ...... Stay Strong , Stay human and #bwhoyouare happy #internationalwomensday ♀♀💪🏼💪🏼💋💋 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:54pm PST

Halle Berry

✊🏾✊🏼✊🏿✊🏽✊🏻 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

Demi Lovato

"Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them." Happy International Women's Day 💕 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

Ariana Grande

#internationalwomensday / every single day. love youuu. 🌌🙏🏼 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

Gwyneth Paltrow

Owned and led by women (and a few pretty great guys, too) #goop #internationalwomensday A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

Sofia Vergara

Por que nos merecemos todo!!🌷🌷🌷🌻🌻🌹🌹 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Dianna Agron

Support and love 👊🏼👊🏼 @cleowade A post shared by Dianna Agron (@diannaagron) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Amanda Seyfried

A woman is the full circle. Within her is the ability to create, nurture, and transform.-Diane Mariechild #iwd2017 A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

Robin Wright

It was an honor to celebrate International Women's Day supporting the @onecampaign at the @unitednations. There are 130 MILLION GIRLS without EDUCATION. Today we made their voices heard and will continue to fight for fundamental rights of women! A post shared by Robin Wright (@robingwright) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

Kate Beckinsale

Happy #internationalwomensday With respect and gratitude for those that climbed before us and love and pride for those climbing ahead of us ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

John Legend

Celebrating my woman crush everyday on #internationalwomensday #sheinspiresme A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:06pm PST

Zendaya

Self explanatory... #internationalwomensday A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Drew Barrymore

#mygirls #inred #internationalwomensday #whorunstheworld #girls #loveeachother #weareallsisters A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Mariah Carey

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! I want every girl in the world, including my daughter, to know that she can achieve any goal she has in mind and realize all her dreams. #FierceWomen #RoeRoe #Karate #ShowRespect #MakeItHappen 🙋🏼🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏻🙋🏿 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 8, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Rachel Zoe

Adriana Lima

These young women remind me of what true STRENGTH is....happy #INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY to all of you!!! A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Hailee Steinfeld

Celebrating women today, tomorrow, and every second of every other day. 💅🏼💕🎀🌹💋🏃🏽‍♀️💋 #internationalwomensday A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Dakota Fanning

From my mom, to my sister, to my best friends, to my grandmother, each one of you are a magical goddess who endlessly inspire me and are my heroes. #internationalwomensday A post shared by Dakota Fanning (@dakotafanning) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:35pm PST

Kerry Washington

At work to support my bad*ss boss lady and all the women in our work world but I'm wearing red in solidarity with my sisters! #ADayWithoutAWoman #womensmarch #Resist A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Millie Bobby Brown

It's all these inspirational beings I love u all #happywomans/girlsday #prayforolivia ❤️❤️ #Winonaryder #carriefisher A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Rebel Wilson

Happy International Women's Day! Women of all shapes and sizes and nationalities can CRUSH! #girlpower A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:46am PST

Elle Fanning

Grateful to be surrounded by the strongest women #happyinternationalwomensday #girlpower 💙 A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Brie Larson

Katy Perry

❤S/O WOMEN! ❤#internationalwomensday A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

Lea Michele

💪🏻 💕 #girlpower #internationalwomensday A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:51am PST

Ciara

Britney Spears

Lauren Conrad

Happy International Woman's Day 💕 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Bella Thorne

#happywomensday from #famousinlove ❤️❤️❤️ have an amazing day lovelies 😍😇 #internationalwomensday A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:57am PST

Vin Diesel

Guess who is turning the big TWO this month? Haha. #happyinternationalwomensday #leadwithlove A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Mar 8, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Naomi Campbell

We are strong, we are powerful, we are women #InternationalWomensDay #Strength #strongertogether A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Michelle Obama

Simone Biles

{never underestimate the power of a woman} ALWAYS have c o n f i d e n c e in YOURSELF. ❤️ #iwd2017 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Yolanda Hadid

❤Lead by example because the seeds of Love, compassion, strength and kindness are planted at home..... #internationalwomensday #PowerOfMotherhood A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Emma Watson

Reese Witherspoon

Today and every day we're inspired by our founder @reesewitherspoon and all the amazing, powerful, and strong women in our lives💪#InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Draper James (@draperjames) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Martha Hunt

Tag the women who help you move forward ✊ #internationalwomensday A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:50am PST

Gal Gadot

To the incredible women who support, motivate, and inspire me – you are all #MyWonderWoman ✨Tag a real-life #WonderWoman in your life to let her know she inspires you! #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Katie Holmes

My beautiful mom who inspires me everyday and my magical daughter who I am so very proud of. I celebrate all women today and everyday!!!!!! #weruntheworld #internationalwomensday 💪❤️🎀💕💃🏻💪❤️🎀💋💃🏻 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:43am PST

Mindy Kaling

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Tag a strong woman you admire #BeBoldForChange A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Romeo Beckham

To all the women around the world.... happy women's day !! #womensday A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:41am PST

Victoria Beckham

Shay Mitchell

👭💃🏻👭💃🏻👭 #Internationalwomensday A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:59am PST

January Jones

Be bold. #internationalwomensday A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:49am PST

Christy Turlington Burns

Olivia Culpo

Happy International Womens Day! I love you all so much and I'm so grateful for you. Good Morning from Paris ❤🌞☕️ @fwrd #lookfwrd @topshop @lpathelabel A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:19am PST

Sophia Bush

Serena Williams

Proud to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with @Brawnybrand by honoring those who continue to break down barriers #StrengthHasNoGender. Learn more about these incredible women on Brawny.com. #Ad A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Mark Ruffalo

@PlannedParenthood helps all different kinds of people. For #WomensDay #DannyDeVito and I #StandWithPP! Thanks Caren x #IWD2017 A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Gisele Bündchen

Salma Hayek

Happy International Women's Day #iwd2017 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:51am PST

Jourdan Dunn

Happy International Women's day to all my Strong,fearless,bold,powerful,independent women I know and around the World! ❤️ 👩🏿‍🎓👩🏻‍⚕️👷🏽‍♀️👮🏼‍♀️🕵🏾‍♀️👩🏿‍⚕️👩🏻‍🎤👩🏽‍🍳👩🏿‍💻👩🏾‍🔬👩🏼‍🎨👩🏼‍🚒👩🏾‍✈️👩🏼‍🚀🤰🏽💃🏻👩🏻‍🔧👩🏾‍🏭🏋🏿‍♀️⛹🏽‍♀️👩🏼‍🌾🙋🏼🙋🏻🙋🏽🙋🏾🙋🏿 #repost @10magazine A post shared by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:24am PST

Poppy Delevingne

You inspire me Mama 💘 #InternationalWomensDay A post shared by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:24am PST

Lily Allen

#iwd2017 #chimamandangoziadichie Appropriate reading for International Women's Day. It's (LIT)erature 📚 A post shared by Lily (@lilyallen) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:03am PST

Billie Lourd

🙌🏽👭🙌🏽There is no point at which you can say, ‘Well, I’m successful now. I might as well take a nap.” A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:19am PST