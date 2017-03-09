See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating International Women's Day

This International Women’s Day is sure to be one for the books. Whether you’re striking, wearing red, or just letting your presence be known, March 8, 2017, is already turning out to be a wildly empowering moment in time.
Scroll down below to see how all your favorite celebrities are celebrating International Women’s Day.
RELATED: Lena Dunham Writes Essay in Support of “Fighting with and for” Immigrant Women
Reese Witherspoon
Happy #InternationalWomensDay 💖 I feel so lucky to work alongside such talented, strong, fearless, inspirational women! I am so proud of each and every one of these ladies for telling stories about their life experiences and the experiences of other women. It’s so important and can truly change the world. ✨ Let's use today to tell the women who inspire us how much they mean to us! xo
Jennifer Lopez
Uzo Aduba
Sarah Jessica Parker
Gigi Hadid
Allison Williams
The first and most important woman in my life - my Mom. I try every day to be the woman she raised me to be. I am so fortunate to have had her to look up to. Fierce, brave, intelligent, compassionate, thoughtful, curious, determined, beautiful, and fun. For those lucky enough to know her, there is no better teammate. She taught me to stand up for myself and other women and girls, and she always told me to use the good fortune I've had towards the benefit of others. In short: I'm really lucky to know this woman - today and every day. ❤️ #internationalwomensday
Fergie
Halle Berry
Demi Lovato
Ariana Grande
Gwyneth Paltrow
Sofia Vergara
Dianna Agron
Amanda Seyfried
Robin Wright
Kate Beckinsale
John Legend
Zendaya
Drew Barrymore
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Not a day goes by where I don't think about the women in my life, shake my head and consider myself the luckiest SOB on earth. I come from a family of beautiful, strong, diverse and intelligent women. They inspire and challenge me daily to become a better man, father and role model. My love and respect for them is boundless. The world's a better place because of you and I'm a very grateful man to be by your sides. To ALL the women out there of all ages and races.. THANK YOU. Lift you up and love you. #InternationalWomensDay
Mariah Carey
Rachel Zoe
Today on #internationalwomensday I have never been more proud to be a woman. I have been fortunate to have been raised and surrounded by extraordinary women my entire life. We have come so far yet still have so far to go. I dream of a time when we don't need a "women's day" and that everyday we are all considered equal. 🙏🏻Pictured are only a few of the many many women who inspire me to be the woman I want to be every single day. #womenforwomen #womenonamission #wcw❤️ 💖🙏🏻 for my #girlfriends @nicolerichie @nat_mass @gwynethpaltrow @moonfrye @poppydelevingne @sarafoster @erinfoster @kellysawyer @jaime_king @cl5star @jenmeyerjewelry @sjmeyer02 @mollybsims @shelleygibbs @localrose @sweetbabyjamie @katherinepower @jessicaalba @pamelaeverose XoRZ