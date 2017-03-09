See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating International Women's Day

Isabel Jones
Mar 08, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

This International Women’s Day is sure to be one for the books. Whether you’re striking, wearing red, or just letting your presence be known, March 8, 2017, is already turning out to be a wildly empowering moment in time.

Scroll down below to see how all your favorite celebrities are celebrating International Women’s Day.

Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Lopez

#internationalwomensday

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Uzo Aduba

Sarah Jessica Parker

This just crossed my feed. I love seeing how women are celebrating today. #internationalwomensday x, sj

A post shared by SJP Collection (@sjpcollection) on

Gigi Hadid

Allison Williams

Fergie

Halle Berry

✊🏾✊🏼✊🏿✊🏽✊🏻

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande

#internationalwomensday / every single day. love youuu. 🌌🙏🏼

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

Owned and led by women (and a few pretty great guys, too) #goop #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Sofia Vergara

Por que nos merecemos todo!!🌷🌷🌷🌻🌻🌹🌹

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Dianna Agron

Support and love 👊🏼👊🏼 @cleowade

A post shared by Dianna Agron (@diannaagron) on

Amanda Seyfried

Robin Wright

Kate Beckinsale

John Legend

Celebrating my woman crush everyday on #internationalwomensday #sheinspiresme

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Zendaya

Self explanatory... #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Drew Barrymore

#mygirls #inred #internationalwomensday #whorunstheworld #girls #loveeachother #weareallsisters

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Mariah Carey

Rachel Zoe

Today on #internationalwomensday I have never been more proud to be a woman. I have been fortunate to have been raised and surrounded by extraordinary women my entire life. We have come so far yet still have so far to go. I dream of a time when we don't need a "women's day" and that everyday we are all considered equal. 🙏🏻Pictured are only a few of the many many women who inspire me to be the woman I want to be every single day. #womenforwomen #womenonamission #wcw❤️ 💖🙏🏻 for my #girlfriends @nicolerichie @nat_mass @gwynethpaltrow @moonfrye @poppydelevingne @sarafoster @erinfoster @kellysawyer @jaime_king @cl5star @jenmeyerjewelry @sjmeyer02 @mollybsims @shelleygibbs @localrose @sweetbabyjamie @katherinepower @jessicaalba @pamelaeverose XoRZ

A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on

Adriana Lima

These young women remind me of what true STRENGTH is....happy #INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY to all of you!!!

A post shared by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

Hailee Steinfeld

Dakota Fanning

Kerry Washington

Millie Bobby Brown

It's all these inspirational beings I love u all #happywomans/girlsday #prayforolivia ❤️❤️ #Winonaryder #carriefisher

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Rebel Wilson

Happy International Women's Day! Women of all shapes and sizes and nationalities can CRUSH! #girlpower

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on

Elle Fanning

Grateful to be surrounded by the strongest women #happyinternationalwomensday #girlpower 💙

A post shared by Elle Fanning (@ellefanning) on

Brie Larson

Katy Perry

❤S/O WOMEN! ❤#internationalwomensday

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Lea Michele

💪🏻 💕 #girlpower #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on

Ciara

Britney Spears

Lauren Conrad

Happy International Woman's Day 💕

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Bella Thorne

Vin Diesel

Guess who is turning the big TWO this month? Haha. #happyinternationalwomensday #leadwithlove

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

Naomi Campbell

We are strong, we are powerful, we are women #InternationalWomensDay #Strength #strongertogether

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

Michelle Obama

Simone Biles

{never underestimate the power of a woman} ALWAYS have c o n f i d e n c e in YOURSELF. ❤️ #iwd2017

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

Yolanda Hadid

Emma Watson

Reese Witherspoon

Martha Hunt

Tag the women who help you move forward ✊ #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on

Gal Gadot

Katie Holmes

Mindy Kaling

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Tag a strong woman you admire #BeBoldForChange

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Romeo Beckham

To all the women around the world.... happy women's day !! #womensday

A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

Victoria Beckham

Shay Mitchell

👭💃🏻👭💃🏻👭 #Internationalwomensday

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on

January Jones

Be bold. #internationalwomensday

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Christy Turlington Burns

Olivia Culpo

Sophia Bush

Serena Williams 

Mark Ruffalo

Gisele Bündchen

Salma Hayek

Happy International Women's Day #iwd2017

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Jourdan Dunn

Poppy Delevingne

You inspire me Mama 💘 #InternationalWomensDay

A post shared by Poppy Delevingne (@poppydelevingne) on

Lily Allen

Billie Lourd

Show Transcript

No longer will ambition and a woman. Be seen as a negative. Be persistent. Don't apologize. Never give up on your goals and dreams. We will model ambition for. For our daughter and our sons. [MUSIC] I ambitious. I will not hide it. We will not hide it. We embrace ambition. Women are made Need to be ambitious. I will dream big. Big. Without hesitation. We will take risks. Not live in fear. We will, [MUSIC] Equality for all. For all of us to lean in together. To transform Societies. Change the world. Take the stigma out of the word ambition. Own your power. Own your power. Own your drive. Own your dreams. [MUSIC]

