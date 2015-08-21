Proof That One-Piece Swimsuits Are Now More Popular Than Bikinis

It's official: One-pieces have surpassed bikinis in terms of popularity. It's a swimsuit trend that we've been tracking for awhile, and now, we have the stats to back it up, thanks to The New York Times article "An Itsy Bitsy Bikini? This Year. Maybe Not." According to the market research firm NPD Group, one-piece sales were up 16 percent in 2014, while two-pieces were up eight.

“It’s a fashion backlash to the teeny bikini," Amahlia Stevens, founder of Vitamin A Swimwear, says in the article. "They are no longer just seen for older women who are trying to cover up," echoes Marysia Swimwear founder Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves of one-pieces.

Traditionally, maillots have been seen as the demure counterpart to teeny-tiny triangle bikinis. But these days, this summer especially, modern-day iterations boast cool cut-outs, on-trend cutaway silhouettes, deep-plunge necklines, and straps that go every which way. Even the classics, like the ones from cult-favorite swimwear brand Solid & Striped (pictured, above) have found fans in style stars and celebrities alike. There's something comforting and intriguing about the one-piece—something that the celebrity set has embraced, including the ones who are notorious for resisting coverage (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, we're looking at you).

From sexy deep-plunge pieces to demure retro-inspired ones, here's all the celebrity 'grams that prove maillots are more popular than ever.

baeeeewatch A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 19, 2015 at 3:14pm PDT

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 11, 2015 at 2:10pm PDT

Backyard sessions wit my boo @byjakebailey - photo by Jake A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 9, 2015 at 4:01pm PDT

relax w meee A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2015 at 11:53am PDT

Mommy n meee day☀️Home is when I'm with you my 👼🏻...❤️ @yolandahfoster A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 2, 2015 at 4:50pm PDT

Last one...! A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:19am PDT

Happy Independence Day! 🎉🇺🇸❤️ A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 4, 2015 at 12:34pm PDT

"She's always wearing, like, a 1950's bathing suit." A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 23, 2015 at 6:22pm PST

One little monkey jumping on my head, one fell off and bumped his head... AND WENT TO FLOATIE HEAVEN! 😂🐒☁️ Thank you to @faceaface_paris @eyecessorize for making such chic sunnies 👙👓😎 #eyecessorize #summer2015 A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Jun 30, 2015 at 2:47pm PDT

#nofilter needed for my new @marahoffman one piece which literally looks good on EVERYONE. Trying to channel @miamatangi on vacation. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 18, 2015 at 12:02pm PDT

Yacht Life #FBF @jacquieaiche @agentprovocateurofficial 📷 @kristingram A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 24, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

PITZ & TITZ A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 17, 2015 at 7:15pm PDT

RELATED: Chic One-Piece Swimsuits for Every Body Shape