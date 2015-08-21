Proof That One-Piece Swimsuits Are Now More Popular Than Bikinis

It's official: One-pieces have surpassed bikinis in terms of popularity. It's a swimsuit trend that we've been tracking for awhile, and now, we have the stats to back it up, thanks to The New York Times article "An Itsy Bitsy Bikini? This Year. Maybe Not." According to the market research firm NPD Group, one-piece sales were up 16 percent in 2014, while two-pieces were up eight.
“It’s a fashion backlash to the teeny bikini," Amahlia Stevens, founder of Vitamin A Swimwear, says in the article. "They are no longer just seen for older women who are trying to cover up," echoes Marysia Swimwear founder Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves of one-pieces.
Traditionally, maillots have been seen as the demure counterpart to teeny-tiny triangle bikinis. But these days, this summer especially, modern-day iterations boast cool cut-outs, on-trend cutaway silhouettes, deep-plunge necklines, and straps that go every which way. Even the classics, like the ones from cult-favorite swimwear brand Solid & Striped (pictured, above) have found fans in style stars and celebrities alike. There's something comforting and intriguing about the one-piece—something that the celebrity set has embraced, including the ones who are notorious for resisting coverage (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner, we're looking at you).
From sexy deep-plunge pieces to demure retro-inspired ones, here's all the celebrity 'grams that prove maillots are more popular than ever.