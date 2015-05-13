We Asked Celebs: What's Your Go-To Karaoke Song?

Pitch Perfect 2 hits theaters this Friday—and we can't wait to see the Barden Bellas back in aca-action. Since the film is certain to have us singing along, we asked celebs: What is your favorite karaoke song?
Miley Cyrus
"Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is a crowd-pleaser."
Amy Adams
"I really like 'Alone' by Heart."
Halle Berry
"'Respect' by Aretha Franklin. It's a classic."
Miles Teller
"Bob Seger's 'Old Time Rock and Roll' rocks."
Zoe Saldana
"'I Touch Myself' by Divinyls. I can hit all the notes."
Sarah Hyland
"'Call Me' by Blondie. It's fun."
Matt McGorry
"'Shake It Off.' It puts me in a good mood—and who doesn't love Taylor Swift?"
Kerry Washington
"'A Whole New World.' Or any Beyoncé song, because Beyoncé works for everything."
Rosario Dawson
"'Meatloaf’s 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light.' I like the big epic screaming ballads."
Charli XCX
"Prince's 'Kiss' because it's so sexy."
Shay Mitchell
"'I Will Survive'! I just love it—it's such a girl anthem."
Austin Mahone
"'Start of Something New' from High School Musical. I grew up listening to that song."
Brie Larson
"'Burn,' by Usher."
Emily Ratajkowski
Lauryn Hill’s 'Doo-Wop (That Thing).' It's such a badass song, and I try so hard—even though I'm totally awful at it."