We Asked Celebs: What's Your Go-To Karaoke Song?

Pitch Perfect 2 hits theaters this Friday—and we can't wait to see the Barden Bellas back in aca-action. Since the film is certain to have us singing along, we asked celebs: What is your favorite karaoke song?

Miley Cyrus

"Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is a crowd-pleaser."

Amy Adams

"I really like 'Alone' by Heart."

Halle Berry

"'Respect' by Aretha Franklin. It's a classic."

Miles Teller

"Bob Seger's 'Old Time Rock and Roll' rocks."

Zoe Saldana

"'I Touch Myself' by Divinyls. I can hit all the notes."

Sarah Hyland

"'Call Me' by Blondie. It's fun."

Matt McGorry

"'Shake It Off.' It puts me in a good mood—and who doesn't love Taylor Swift?"

Kerry Washington

"'A Whole New World.' Or any Beyoncé song, because Beyoncé works for everything."

Rosario Dawson

"'Meatloaf’s 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light.' I like the big epic screaming ballads."

Charli XCX

"Prince's 'Kiss' because it's so sexy."

Shay Mitchell

"'I Will Survive'! I just love it—it's such a girl anthem."

Austin Mahone

"'Start of Something New' from High School Musical. I grew up listening to that song."

Brie Larson

"'Burn,' by Usher."

Emily Ratajkowski

Lauryn Hill’s 'Doo-Wop (That Thing).' It's such a badass song, and I try so hard—even though I'm totally awful at it."

