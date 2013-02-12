Celebrities at Fashion Week: Katherine, Uma, and More!

Fashion Week is a chance for celebrities to step out to support their favorite designers—and so many have been spotted at The Tents doing just that! Katherine Heigl sat front and center at Reem Acra, Uma Thurman headed downtown to see the latest from Donna Karan, and Molly Sims and Maggie Grace stepped backstage at Carolina Herrera to celebrate. Click through to see more of your favorite stars at Fashion Week!

