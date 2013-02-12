Celebrities at Fashion Week: Katherine, Uma, and More!

BEImages; Getty Images (2)
Rose Walano
Feb 12, 2013 @ 4:45 pm

Fashion Week is a chance for celebrities to step out to support their favorite designers—and so many have been spotted at The Tents doing just that! Katherine Heigl sat front and center at Reem Acra, Uma Thurman headed downtown to see the latest from Donna Karan, and Molly Sims and Maggie Grace stepped backstage at Carolina Herrera to celebrate. Click through to see more of your favorite stars at Fashion Week!

MORE:The Stars at Fashion Week!Monique Lhuillier’s Emerald Green MomentRunway Looks We Love: Donna Karan

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!