Celebrities at Fashion Week: Katherine Heigl, the Smith Ladies, and More!

Getty Images; Startraksphoto
Meghan Blalock
Feb 13, 2013 @ 4:42 pm

There's still two more days of New York Fashion Week, and the stars keep coming out to support their favorite designers. Katherine Heigl sat front row at Jenny Packham's Parisian salon-inspired show (with the perfect looks for Kate!), and Jada Pinkett Smith brought hair-whipping daughter Willow to the Narciso Rodriguez show. Click through to see more stars at Fashion Week!

