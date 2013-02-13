Celebrities at Fashion Week: Katherine Heigl, the Smith Ladies, and More!

Getty Images; Startraksphoto
There's still two more days of New York Fashion Week, and the stars keep coming out to support their favorite designers. Katherine Heigl sat front row at Jenny Packham's Parisian salon-inspired show (with the perfect looks for Kate!), and Jada Pinkett Smith brought hair-whipping daughter Willow to the Narciso Rodriguez show. Click through to see more stars at Fashion Week!
