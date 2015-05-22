Celebrate Disneyland's 60th Anniversary with Stars Having Fun at the Theme Park

We're wishing the Happiest Place on Earth a very happy birthday! Disneyland's 60th anniversary celebration kicks off today (the park officially opened on July 17, 1955), and the theme park is pulling out all the stops. From revamped parades and an all-new fireworks show to limited-edition merchandise, special ride enhancements, fresh tasty treats, re-designed character costumes, and so many more surprises—there's a lot to look forward to.

One thing to be particularly excited about? The Sleeping Beauty Castle is being magically transformed with glistening and gleaming Diamond Celebration enhancements just for the festivities.

But all of you ultimate Disneyland fans out there aren't the only ones thrilled about the theme park turning the big 6-0, the stars love the home of Mickey and Minnie Mouse just as much as you do. In honor of the theme park's 60th anniversary, check out Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Britney Spears, Hugh Jackman, Kendall Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Miley Cyrus, and more living it up at the Happiest Place on Earth in our gallery.

