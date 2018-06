If you're a holiday tree decorator, consider spicing things up with an ornament designed by your favorite star. HSN asked 70 celebrities and designers, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Gwen Stefani, to create a unique ornament for its Heart HSN 2010 Designer Ornament Collection; the best part is 100 percent of the profits will be donated to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital and its efforts to fight childhood cancers.

The Heart HSN 2010 Designer Ornament Collection is available on HSN.

