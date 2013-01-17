Celebrities Bundle Up: Jessica Chastain, Lea Michele, and More!

Ramey Photo; Wenn
Meghan Blalock
Jan 17, 2013 @ 11:00 am

While some celebrities are ignoring the winter as if it didn't even exist, plenty are welcoming it with open arms by bundling up in their best winter attire. Jessica Chastain (the woman of many coats) stepped out again in New York City wearing a Givenchy bag, black pea coat, and blue scarf while on her way to another performance of The Heiress on Broadway. Meanwhile, Glee star Lea Michele mixed seasons when she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a coat and flip-flops.

Plus, see more stars bundled up!

MORE: See Jessica Chastain’s Transformation!25 Fun Facts About Globes FashionThe Best Celeb Bikinis of 2012!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!