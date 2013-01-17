Celebrities in Bikinis 2013: Rita Ora, Olivia Palermo, and More!

While some celebrities are embracing winter by wearing amazing coats, others are pretending it's not happening at all. British pop sensation Rita Ora recently revealed on her Instagram that she took a dip in a peek-a-boo pool, wearing a white bikini and a gold headpiece. The singer also teased that she might be collaborating with rapper Snoop Dogg on a new song! Meanwhile, Olivia Palermo turned up the heat in neon orange while on vacation in Barbados.

Plus, see more celebrities in bikinis!

MORE: • The Best Celeb Bikinis of 2012! • The Sexiest Celebrity Abs Ever • 50 Amazing Celebrity Bikinis