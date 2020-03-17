Liv Tyler revealed she's recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus over New Year's Eve. On Instagram, the actress described her physical symptoms, as well as the "emotional and psychological" toll it took on her.

"Reunited with my loves ... what a wild 2 weeks 🙈🦠🧤😷," she wrote alongside a photo of the herself clad in pajamas and a face mask while cuddling in bed with her children — Lula Rose, 4, and Sailor Gene, 5. "I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year's Eve day. Shit I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others."

She continued, "Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie. With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...Terrifying." Liv added that the rest of her family tested negative.

"There are so many strange elements to this sickness," she said. "It effects everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light🍺 as my momma @realbebebuell called it 🤣 but It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F's with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least. Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone? Ohhh no it was real!!!"

During quarantine, Liv revealed that her kids were the ones who provided her with the motivation to get better.

"I missed My babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what's on the other side," the actress noted. "What to get better for. I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this."