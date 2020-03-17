These Celebrities and Public Figures Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus
As the coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to echo around the world and the number of confirmed cases increases, celebrities have been encouraging fans to take precautions, some doing so after revealing their own diagnoses.
After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they tested positive for the coronavirus, several other stars and public figures have followed suit. Some Hollywood stars have spoken out about their experiences getting tested for the virus, urging fans to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and keep each other safe.
As of March 11, the World Health Organization has declared the virus a pandemic, raising the health emergency to its highest level.
Here are the celebrities and public figures who have come forward to reveal that they have tested positive for the virus.
Michael Strahan
The Good Morning America host tested positive for coronavirus, but according to his co-hosts, he's "feeling well."
Strahan took the week off from his early morning gig and has been quarantining at home.
"So many of you have reached out to him and asked about him and he says, 'Thank you,' for the concern and well wishes," George Stephanopoulos told viewers on Thursday. "He's also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly."
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler revealed she's recovering from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus over New Year's Eve. On Instagram, the actress described her physical symptoms, as well as the "emotional and psychological" toll it took on her.
"Reunited with my loves ... what a wild 2 weeks 🙈🦠🧤😷," she wrote alongside a photo of the herself clad in pajamas and a face mask while cuddling in bed with her children — Lula Rose, 4, and Sailor Gene, 5. "I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year's Eve day. Shit I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others."
She continued, "Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020... boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie. With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected...Terrifying." Liv added that the rest of her family tested negative.
"There are so many strange elements to this sickness," she said. "It effects everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light🍺 as my momma @realbebebuell called it 🤣 but It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F's with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least. Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone? Ohhh no it was real!!!"
During quarantine, Liv revealed that her kids were the ones who provided her with the motivation to get better.
"I missed My babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what's on the other side," the actress noted. "What to get better for. I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this."
Grimes
Grimes — whose real name is Claire Boucher — revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, she shared her diagnosis with fans on Instagram Stories. "Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream 2021," she wrote alongside a screenshot of the single art for SZA's "Good Day," adding: "This song is sooooo 🪐🤍✨🐉🌒🌙."
She didn't elaborate on her symptoms, or how she may have contracted the virus.
Larry King
According to CNN, Larry King was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. The 87-year-old TV host has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week without visits from family, due to hospital protocols.
A source close to the King family told ABC News, "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ."
Dr. Drew Pinsky
Dr. Drew Pinsky, who had previously downplayed the severity of COVID-19, calling it "press-induced," has tested positive, CNN reports. Pinsky said that he felt unwell for six days and after testing negative, a positive result came back. He explained that his treatment includes bamlanivimab and dexamethasone.
Pinsky, an internist and addiction medicine specialist, is most well-known for his involvement in Loveline, a call-in radio show that became an MTV series.
"Thanks for checking in on me, I appreciate all the kind shout-outs," he said in an Instagram video. "Covid is no fun. I don't recommend it."
After his initial comments, Pinsky apologized for his remarks about the virus.
"My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that," he said during a Periscope broadcast. "I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong."
Angela Kinsey
The Office's Angela Kinsey shared that she tested positive after revealing that her husband, Joshua Snyder, her two stepsons, and her daughter were all positive as well. She noted that she had been taking precautions in her home and self-quarantining, but felt it was inevitable.
"I knew the odds were against me since I was living with 4 Covid positive people," Kinsey wrote in an Instagram Story. She added that her husband and children were recovering and feeling fine.
French President Emmanuel Macron
According to AP, French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms. In a statement, Macron said he and his wife will isolate for seven days and he "will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance."
Nancy Grace and Her Family
The Daily Mail reported that Nancy Grace, her twin children, her husband, and her mother have all contracted COVID. While the family is quarantining at home, Grace's mother, Elizabeth Grace, who is 88 years old, was hospitalized in Georgia. Grace mentioned that she lost her sense of smell.
"COVID is no joke, we thought we had done everything right," Grace said. "Please keep wearing masks, social distancing and stay safe – no family should go through this."
"We're praying for my Mom that she returns home as soon as she can. We'd like to thank the tremendous doctors and nurses who are taking such wonderful care of her," she added. "David, the twins and I, will continue to isolate at home while we recover and we look forward to Mom coming home as soon as we are all better."
Select Cast Members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Just a day after Garcelle Beuavais told People that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was pausing production because of positive COVID-19 tests, TMZ reported that Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley have tested positive.
The latest season of the Bravo reality series started filming at the end of October with safety protocols in place, including testing and temperature checks.
"So I've been isolated," Beauvais said on the December 1 episode of The Real. "We've done the right thing, we get tested so many times. We do all the protocols. We get tested at least three times a week, we get tested before we shoot, my kids get tested, I get tested — anybody who's in my household. And you know, we did the right things. But at the same time, it just shows you that this virus, you can touch something. You know, it's not necessarily just from people."
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr., the president's son, tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said, according to The New York Times.
According to the representative, Trump Jr. has shown no symptoms and is following virus protocols by quarantining in his cabin. Back in July, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, also tested positive the COVID-19.
Giuliana Rancic
Just before the Emmys 2020, where she usually hosts the red carpet, presenter Giuliana Rancic announced that she and her family had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different," Rancic said. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."
She continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."
Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, and Their Twins, Gideon and Harper
During an appearance on the Today show, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his entire family contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, but have since recovered.
"It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April," he said. "We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."
He said that they have tested positive for antibodies and that they're continuing to social distance.
Tiffany Haddish
In a video posted to her YouTube channel — featuring Dr. Anthony Fauchi, no less — Haddish told viewers that she tested positive for coronavirus. She told Dr. Fauchi that she contracted it on a movie set. She explained that she tested negative and after a second test, the result changed.
"I wasn't in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and we stopped the movie," she said. "Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, and I got the results back like two days later. They said I didn't have the coronavirus."
She told Dr. Fauchi that the tests were expensive and, unfortunately, cut into her footwear budget. She noted that she didn't have any symptoms.
"Then, somebody else I know that was around like a week before, they contracted the coronavirus, and so I went and got tested again. Mind you, these tests are expensive as all outdoors — it was like $550. Which really made me upset because I was trying to buy some shoes," she added. "Anyways, I paid for the tests. Get the tests the second time. I'm not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus."
After more tests (over a dozen, she lamented), Haddish said that she didn't have any antibodies for COVID-19, which is unusual.
"I stayed away from everybody, just stayed in my house, me and my dogs, and I practiced learning how to do the splits. And now I can do the splits," she said of her quarantine. "Then, I went and tested again, didn't have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was like three months ago [...] and I've been tested 12 times now since, because I've been working and everything. Then, I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don't have any antibodies. So, I think I'm superhuman."
Robert Pattinson
Vanity Fair reported that Pattinson, who has been filming the upcoming Batman movie, tested positive for the coronavirus, causing filming to be paused just days after the movie resumed work at studios outside of London.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Dwayne Johnson and his family have all tested positive for the coronavirus, the former wrestling giant announced in an Instagram post. In the video, he revealed that his wife, Lauren Hashian, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, all presented symptoms, but are recovering.
"I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So, the update is this: my wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19," he said. "I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally, as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past."
He added that the family contracted COVID-19 from family friends, who he said are "devastated" that they unknowingly spread the virus.
"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy," he said. "We've gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier."
Alyssa Milano
On August 5, Milano let her Instagram followers know that she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after two previous tests returned negative results.
"Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible," she said of her symptoms. She added that she had tested negative two times at the end of March, adding, "I basically had every Covid symptom."
Though she's recovered, she wrote that she is still experiencing "lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise."
She urged others to take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, saying, I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying."
Milano ended her message with a note saying that she intended on donating plasma, "with hopes that I might save a life."
Antonio Banderas
On Twitter, actor Antonio Banderas announced that he would be celebrating his birthday quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," he wrote.
"I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet," he said. "I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone."
Banderas has three upcoming projects, "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," "Uncharted" and "Official Competition."
Lena Dunham
On Friday (July 31), Lena Dunham revealed she contracted coronavirus in mid-March, and still has lingering symptoms from the disease, including arthritis, swollen hands and feet, and migraines. "Suddenly my body simply … revolted. The nerves in my feet burned and muscles wouldn't seem to do their job. My hands were numb. I couldn't tolerate loud noises," she wrote about the early side effects on Instagram.
She continued, "I couldn't sleep but I couldn't wake up. I lost my sense of taste and smell. A hacking cough, like a metronome keeping time. Inability to breathe after simple tasks like getting a glass of water. Random red rashes. A pounding headache right between my eyes. It felt like I was a complex machine that had been unplugged and then had my wires rerouted into the wrong inputs. This went on for 21 days … that blended together like a rave gone wrong."
Despite suffering from chronic illness, Dunham wrote she had "never felt this way," adding that doctors don't know exactly what her recovery will look like in the future.
Bryan Cranston
On July 20, Cranston let his Instagram followers know that he was diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19.
"I wanted to announce that I had COVID-19 a while ago," Cranston wrote. He noted that he was "very lucky" and had "very mild symptoms."
"Hopefully the plasma donation can help some other people," he added.
Sam Smith
"I didn't get tested but I know I had it. One hundred percent had it," Sam Smith said during an appearance with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "Everything I've read completely pointed to that. So I think I definitely got it."
Smith admits that they didn't get tested, adding, "I didn't get tested but I know I had it. One hundred percent had it. Everything I've read completely pointed to that. So I think I definitely got it."
Marianne Faithfull
Singer Marianne Faithfull was hospitalized due to the coronavirus in London.
"Marianne Faithfull's manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London," a rep for her told People. "She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."
John Taylor
Duran Duran's John Taylor told fans he tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago, and is currently in recovery.
"After a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing."
Brooke Baldwin
CNN's Brooke Baldwin became the second news anchor at the media organization to test positive for coronavirus (Chris Cuomo was diagnosed days earlier). "I am OKAY," Brooke announced on Instagram on Friday. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." Despite social-distancing and following other CDC guidelines, Brooke explained, "Still — it got me."
Pink
Pink revealed that she and her three-year-old son, Jameson, tested positive for COVID-19 on Instagram, telling her followers that "this illness is serious and real." After self-isolating at home for two weeks, the singer was tested again, and the results came back negative.
"It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible," she wrote about the lack of available tests in the United States. "This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."
Adam Schlesinger
Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger has died due to coronavirus complications. The Oscar-nominated songwriter was 52.
"As many of you are aware, Adam had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and although he had been making some small improvements over the last few days, Adam's condition was critical and he was ultimately unable to recover from COVID-19 complications," read a statement from the band's attorney, provided to CNN. "He was truly a prolific talent and even more so, a loving and devoted father, son and friend. We are terribly sorry to convey this loss."
Schlesinger received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for writing the title track to the 1996 Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do, and won an Emmy last year for a song he co-wrote for CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
Chris Cuomo
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (and brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo) says he tested positive for coronavirus, writing in a Notes app tweet that he had recently been exposed to other people who tested positive, and that he began exhibiting symptoms of fever, chills, and shortness of breath.
He added that he will continue to anchor from home, where he is isolating from his family in the basement.
Boris Johnson - Slide
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus with a video on Twitter. "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he says. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this." According to the BBC, over the last week, cases in the U.K. have continued to surge.
Prince Charles
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, and is said to be displaying "mild symptoms" but otherwise is in good health and has been working from home over the last few days. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has remained healthy, and Clarence House said that Charles's wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative.
Jackson Browne
Musician Jackson Browne says he tested positive for the virus, telling Rolling Stone, "My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don't require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that."
"So many people that have it aren't going to be tested," he said. "They don't have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That's what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody."
Daniel Dae Kim
Hawaii Five-0 and Lost Daniel Dae Kim says he's been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actor, who also recently starred in Always Be My Maybe, shared his experience fighting the virus in an Instagram video, writing, "Looks like I'll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy."
Terrence McNally
Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally has passed away at the age of 81 due to complications from the coronavirus. He was a lung cancer survivor and had a lung disease called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and passed away in a hospital in Sarasota, Florida. He won the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre in 2019.
Debi Mazar
The actress announced her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram. "I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!" the 55-year-old captioned a photo of herself sick at home, adding that the rest of her family had an "odd bug" that resembled the seasonal flu about a month ago. "Two weeks later, March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or...Corona?" She was originally tested for the flu, but after the results were negative, Mazar was given a coronavirus test. It came back positive five days later.
Andy Cohen
On Friday, March 20, Andy Cohen let his followers know that he tested positive for coronavirus. He let Bravo viewers know that his talk show, Watch What Happens Live, would be on a temporary hiatus while he recovers and thanked medical staff for their hard work.
"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he captioned the selfie. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."
Colton Underwood
In an Instagram video, Bachelor alum Colton Underwood shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I became symptomatic a few days ago, and got my test results back today and they are positive. It's been kicking my ass to put it bluntly," he said. "The main thing is that I can't even walk up a flight of stairs with being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down." He then encouraged fans to take it seriously while emphasizing that he is doing OK.
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first public figures to announce they had tested positive for the virus, though thankfully both have reportedly left the hospital they were quarantined in.
Idris Elba
The actor revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus but was not exhibiting any symptoms. "Stay home people and be pragmatic," he told fans. "I will keep you updated on how I'm doing. No panic."
Olga Kurylenko
James Bond Quantom of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko revealed she tested positive for coronavirus on Instagram, telling followers, "I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!"
Kristofer Hivju
Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund on Game of Thrones, said he tested positive for the virus, and told fans that he and his family are self-isolating in Norway. "We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote. "There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."
Rachel Matthews
Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews shared that she has been under quarantine after testing positive for the virus, and said the tests are "INSANELY hard to come by."
"Our country is very behind, and we don't have much of a system in place," she wrote in an Instagram story. "I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms."
Sophie Trudeau
Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus and has remained in isolation. The Prime Minister's office announced that although he has no symptoms, he will also be in isolation out of precaution.
Indira Varma
In an Instagram post, Game of Thrones star Indira Varma announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus. "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," she wrote.
Charlotte Lawrence
Singer Charlotte Lawrence said she tested positive for coronavirus, telling followers on Twitter, "I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won't be if too many people get sick too quickly."
"So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages," she wrote. "This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside."
Prince Albert of Monaco
According to AP Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus. The palace says he is being treated at Princess Grace Hospital, which is named after his late mother Grace Kelly.