See Each and Every Star Who Came to Celebrate the 2017 U.S. Open

Jean Catuffe/GC Images
Meghan Overdeep
Sep 11, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

As the weather cools down, the tennis court heats up at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

That's right: The 2017 U.S. Open kicked off in late August, and the stars poured into New York to watch some of the best names in tennis face off in Arthur Ashe stadium.

The festivities officially kicked off on Monday, Aug. 28, as celebrities flocked to the 17th annual USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Shania Twain (who also happened to be celebrating her 52nd birthday) performed for an eclectic group, including Pharrell Williams, Luke Bryan, and Katie Couric.

Since the tournament started, celebs from Victoria Beckham and her son Romeo to Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted in the stands. But perhaps the cutest little tennis fan we've seen yet is Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's 3-year-old son Otis, who took in the action at Arthur Ashe stadium while mom and dad chatted with James Franco.

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: US Open Ball Girl

Scroll down for all the stars at the 2017 U.S. Open.

1 of 21 Jackson Lee/WireImage

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus

The new couple turned the U.S. Open into a date night as they watched Rafael Nadal win the 2017 men's singles championship.

2 of 21 Matthew Stockman/Getty

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

The power couple enjoyed a day out to watch the final match of the tournament on Sunday.

3 of 21 Matthew Stockman/Getty

Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

The Good Wife star and her husband cuddled up during the men's semifinals.

4 of 21 Elsa/Getty Images

Jane Krakowski

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star was seen on Day 12 of the championships.

5 of 21 Jackson Lee/WireImage

Uma Thurman

The actress couldn't look happier while taking in the action on center court.

6 of 21 Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Aziz Ansari

The Master of None star had a blast at the 2017 U.S. Open.

7 of 21 Jackson Lee/Getty

Katie Holmes

The actress, who was spotted holding hands with Jamie Foxx over Labor Day Weekend, cheered on the women's semifinalists at the U.S. Open on Thursday night.

8 of 21 Abbie Parr/Getty

Olivia Wilde, Jason and Otis Sudeikis, and James Franco

The star couple brought their son, Otis, to take in the action alongside actor James Franco.

9 of 21 Jackson Lee/WireImage

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The cute couple shared a smooch while taking in the action on Arthur Ashe on Sept. 2.

10 of 21 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

James Franco

The actor caught the action on center court during Day 8 of the Open.

11 of 21 David Lobel/INSTARimages.com

Vanessa Williams

The Ugly Betty star smiled in her courtside seats during the championship.

12 of 21 Jackson Lee/WireImage

Victoria and Romeo Beckham

13 of 21 Jackson Lee/WireImage

Jesse Eisenberg

14 of 21 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty

Sean Connery

15 of 21 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Shania Twain

16 of 21 Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Megyn Kelly

17 of 21 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Luke Bryan

18 of 21 Chance Yeh/FilmMagic

Katie Couric

19 of 21 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

20 of 21 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda

21 of 21 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Pharrell Williams

