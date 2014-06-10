Celebrating What Would've Been Judy Garland's 92nd Birthday

Image zoom Archive Photos/Getty Images

Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high, Judy Garland is celebrating her 92nd birthday.

The petite American actress and singer, who stood at just 4 feet and 11 inches, rose to fame during Hollywood's Golden Era with her sultry voice and acclaimed acting skills. And despite the star's devastating death in 1969 at the young age of 42, Garland is still a household name that continues to permeate through generation after generation. Garland played leading rolls in some of the most iconic films to date, including The Wizard of Oz, Easter Parade, A Star Is Born, and Meet Me in St. Louis (if you weren't familiar with the latter, we're sure the Sex and the City movie schooled you).

The award winner was honored for more than her critically acclaimed roles, she was also named "The World's Best-Dressed Woman" in 1945. Garland's response? "Well, if I am the best-dressed woman in the world, so is every other American girl!"

We wish a very happy birthday to a very stylish woman who always reminded us to "forget your troubles, come on get happy."

For more iconic style from the movies, click through the gallery.