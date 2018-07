Sunday marks the return of the Emmy-nominated Mad Men. Celebrate Season 3—and the era of two-martini lunches—by mixing up a Pink Squirrel, one of the classic '60s cocktails featured on AMC's amazing Mad Men Web site.

Ingredients:

¾ oz creme de noyaux

¾ oz creme de cacao

½ oz Stoli vodka

1 oz fresh cream

Directions:Pour all ingredients over ice in a mixing glass and stir vigorously.