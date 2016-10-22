National Pantsuit Day Is a Real Thing and It's Happening Today

There comes a time in every woman's life where she has to don a pantsuit—and today is that day. That's right, ladies: Oct. 22 has been declared National Pantsuit Day. It even has official web domain and an epic tagline ("b*tch, pleats"), so you know it's legit. According to the site, the one-of-a-kind event will consist of people taking to the streets wearing "awesome, '90s-fabulous thrift-store ladies' pantsuits" in support of the 2016 democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Why? Because, as every Clinton supporter well knows, she appreciates a good pantsuit above all else, and the gathering also hopes to ignite a national movement that encourages young people to vote. To do so, the organizers are partnering with Daybreaker, the early-morning dance party collective, and have confirmed marches in New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, and San Francisco, with more expected to be added.

PHOTOS: Hillary Clinton's Career in Pantsuits

If you can't make it to any of the aforementioned cities, you can still participate thanks to social media. Snap a photo of yourself and your friends in your pantsuits and upload it to your app of choice using the hashtag #NationalPantsuitDay. If you don't own a pantsuit, the site also encourages "professional attire that would make your mother proud," "sweet, sweet matching tops/bottoms (matchsets encouraged)," and/or "Hillary gear for days." Spread the word, people.

VIDEO: Mary J. Blige Interviews Hillary Clinton