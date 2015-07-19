Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with Drool-Worthy Whoopie Pies and More

Today is about to become our new favorite holiday. It's official: July 19th is National Ice Cream Day! We found the best way to get your chill fix with these five super-creative ice cream sandwiches from creameries around the country. Because what's summer without ice cream?

Atlantic City, NJ: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Executive Pastry Chef Thaddeus DuBois (the former White House Pastry Chef) created a Whoopie Pie Ice Cream Sandwich for the holiday. The indulgent chocolate confection (nearby Pennsylvania claims to be the birthplace of the treat—although so does New Hampshire and Maine) is sandwiched between vanilla gelato from the Borgata Baking Company and topped with confetti sprinkles. Worth every calorie.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Miami, FL: Proof Pizza & Pasta

Recently listed as one of the 10 best new desserts in Miami, Proof Pizza & Pasta is cooling off patrons with its Blueberry Macaron Ice Cream Sandwich with Sweet Corn Ice Cream. It will cost you $7, but that sweet-corn je ne sais quoi will give you plenty of reasons why.

Proof Pizza

PHOTOS: Stars' Favorite Ice Cream

Chicago, IL: Firecakes Donuts

At Firecakes Donuts in River North, decide what you want and staff with make your donut ice cream sandwich bespoke. A surprisingly light, square, honey-glazed donut is cut in half and then filled with gelato and topped with a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Why didn't we think of that?

Courtesy Firecakes

Los Angeles, CA: Churro Borough

On July 17, head to L.A.'s Los Feliz 'hood to indulge in Churro Borough's signature “The Original” Churro Ice Cream Sandwich. Choose one scoop of ice cream (flavors range from Chocolate Cookie Malt to Blueberry Cheesecake Sherbert) that is then sandwiched between two freshly fried churro discs.

RJ Guillermo

New York, NY: Ample Hills Creamery

Leave it to Brooklyn to reinvent the wheel. The black-and-while cookie wheel, that is. Ample Hills Creamery combines two iconic treats, the black-and-white cookie and ice cream, to create the Black & Walt. This $7 black-and-white cookie sandwich is filled with vanilla malted ice cream, topped with malted fudged, and rolled in a malted-chocolate Rice Krispies crunch. Skip lunch. Eat ice cream.

Ample Hills NYC

RELATED: Try this Recipe for Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches