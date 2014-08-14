Celebrate Mila Kunis's Birthday! See Her Best Style Moments Here

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Happy birthday, Mila Kunis! The soon-to-be mom, who first caught our attention as Jackie Burkhart in That '70s Show, is 31 today. Kunis is expecting her first child with fiancé Ashton Kutcher, and the Ukrainian-born beauty looks better than ever. While on the red carpet, she has been rocking the ultimate accessory: her baby bump. Hot mama, indeed. From her most glamorous looks to her standout street style, celebrate the star's birthday by browsing her best looks ever in our gallery.