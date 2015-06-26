Celebrate Marriage Equality with Celebrities' Most Touching Wedding Moments

For the first time in history wedding bells can ring across the nation for all couples. Gay rights advocates won a historic victory today when the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriages throughout the United States. Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote of the majority decision, "No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than they once were."

Kennedy continued to express the sentiments of the gay rights movement, "Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization's oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right." Celebrate the beauty of marriage by clicking through our favorite celebrity weddings in the gallery below.

