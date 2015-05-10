Linda Evangelista Turns 50 Today! Celebrate with a Look Back at the Original Supermodels

What a career Linda Evangelista, who celebrates her 50th birthday today, has had! The Canadian-born beauty was one of the original supermodels during the '80s and '90s and launched her career in Paris when she was only 19. (She quickly became a muse to Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace.) In 1990, she famously coined the phrase that she and her colleagues "don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day," paving the way for higher rates for models. Like so many of the original supermodels, she's still working today, including a beautiful black-and-white ad campaign for Moschino last year shot by her close friend, Steven Meisel. In honor of her birthday, take a look at the greatest supermodels and see where they are now.

