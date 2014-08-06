Celebrate InStyle and Nine West's New Fall Collection In a City Near You

We're having a party! For our latest collection with Nine West, InStyle fashion experts are coming to a city near you and will offer up their best styling tips, along with a luxe bag full of must-haves with any $75+ purchase and a complimentary Flash Tattoo application. Want to join in on the fun? Browse below for the full schedule, and send us an email to RSVP.

The first party is set for Aug. 7 in Washington, D.C. We hope to see you there!

Georgetown Collection LaunchAugust 7 from 6 – 8 p.m.Hosted by Accessories Director Leah KarpNine West1227 Wisconsin AvenueWashington, DC 20007Send RSVP email to: ninewest_georgetown@timeinc.com

BostonAugust 13 from 6 – 8 p.m.Hosted by Accessories Director Leah KarpNine West store at Copley Place100 Huntington AvenueBoston, MA 02116Send RSVP email to: ninewest_boston@timeinc.com

PhiladelphiaAugust 14 from 5 – 7 p.m.Hosted by Senior Market Editor Dana Avidan-CohnNine West store at Shop at Liberty Place1625 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19103Send RSVP email to: ninewest_philadelphia@timeinc.com

MiamiAugust 21 from 6 – 8 p.m.Hosted by Senior Fashion Editor Violet GaynorNine West store at Dadeland Mall7539 South West 88th StreetMiami, FL 33156Send RSVP email to: ninewest_miami@timeinc.com