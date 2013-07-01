Celebrate Canada Day With Celebrities Wearing Canadian Designer Jason Wu

Happy Canada Day! Our neighbor to the North celebrates their 146th birthday today, so to honor the momentous occasion, we're taking a look at Jason Wu's best celebrity moments. Wu was born in Taipei, Taiwan, but called the great city of Vancouver home long before First Lady Michelle Obama wore his white silk chiffon gown at the 2009 Inaugural Ball. And the accomplishments have been rolling in ever since! Among his many honors, Wu has been awarded the Fashion Group International Rising Star for Women's Ready-to-Wear, the Swarovski Award for Women's Wear, and counts Diane Kruger and Zoe Saldana among his celebrity fans. Kick Canada Day off on a stylish note, and click through our gallery to see more celebrities wearing Jason Wu!

