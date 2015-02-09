Celebrate Amber Valletta's Birthday by Touring Her Santa Monica Abode!

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Happy birthday, Amber Valletta! The supermodel-turned actress rings in her 41st birthday today. At 18, the blonde beauty became one of the fashion industry's modern muses, landing coveted covers and prestigious campaigns such as Emilio Pucci, Prada, and Versace. Throughout her graceful transition, the icon has been seen in Hitch, Transporter 2, Gamer and ABC's hit series Revenge. Valletta is also behind Master & Muse, an e-commerce site dedicated to bridge the gap between cutting-edge fashion and socially responsible designers. In honor of Amber Valleta's birthday, we're taking a look at the star's gorgeous home!

PHOTOS: Amber Valletta Santa Monica Abode