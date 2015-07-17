Celebrate 20 Years of Clueless with This Totally Rad Accessory Line

It's been almost two decades since Clueless came out and we're still quoting Cher (Alicia Silverstone), Dionne (Stacey Dash), and rest of their crew practically on the daily. To fête the movie's major milestone, N.Y.C.-based jewelry brand Ryan Porter has gotten in on the fun, launching a collection inspired by the film's most memorable phrases that helped define a whole new '90s lexicon.

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

From keychains featuring "Whatever" ($12; shopryanporter.com) and "Jeepin'" ($14; shopryanporter.com) to wearables like an "As If" bracelet ($52; shopryanporter.com) and sterling silver "Total Betty" necklace ($295; shopryanporter.com), the line makes it easy to show love for the cult classic without having to bust out your yellow plaid. Also available is a "Totally Buggin'" pouch ($19; shopryanporter.com) that's the perfect size for a change purse. And for the Clueless fanatic? You can nab almost the entire collection on shopryanporter.com for $299, which includes a "Full-On Monet" pencil that comes with every purchase. Now the only thing left to do is go bag yourself a Baldwin.

RELATED: Clueless Reissues a Vinyl Soundtrack and It's, Like, Totally Cool