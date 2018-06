Anne Hathaway's Dark Knight Rises Catwoman costume has been revealed! Warner Brothers just released the first still from the upcoming film (out July 20th, 2012), and while Hathaway's Catwoman getup doesn't feature feline ears or claw marks, she is wearing the character's signature skintight catsuit (and riding Batman's motorbike!) Click through the gallery to see Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer and more suited up as the superhero!