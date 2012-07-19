Catwoman Costumes: Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, More

Image zoom Courtesy of Warner Brothers

Anne Hathaway debuts as Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises this Friday, a high-profile role that has previously been filled by Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, and the original, Julie Newmar. Click through the gallery to see the women who played the feisty feline, and see how the infamous catsuit evolved over time.

