The Internet Doesn't Know What to Do With the New Cats Trailer
So, memes it is.
It wasn't enough that the fever dream that is Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats ran for 593 performances on Broadway and became a meme-generating machine. No, the legendary show is coming to the small screen with a heavy-hitting cast and a brand-new trailer that just dropped today. While fans will have to wait until December 20 to see the whole thing, the trailer's enough to give people exactly what they want or turn them off from the whole ordeal entirely. Billboard reports that the trailer showcases most of the cast, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, all done up in their feline costumes. Of course, the clip is set to the iconic "Memory," performed by Hudson, and makes good on the promise of a cat-sized cast and over-the-top visuals.
Swift did her due diligence, tweeting a link and writing, "I am a cat now and somehow that was everything."
The rest of Twitter wasn't quite sure what to think. Reactions ranged from sheer and utter confusion over the whole people-as-cats thing, to Wilson's character looking a little too human, and the fact that the production is just very, very weird.
A few viewers took issue with how strange the cats looked, since they were not quite cats and not quite human.
And others had a few suggestions on how to improve on the already-ridiculous premise of a Broadway musical about singing cats into a TV special starring singing cats.
Of course, in the age of FaceApp, Snapchat filters, and Instagram tricks, there were plenty of jokes.
Before the big reveal, the filmmakers really pumped up the production's "digital fur technology." OK, then.
Only 155 days left until we get to see Cats in all of its glory.