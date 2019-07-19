The Internet Doesn't Know What to Do With the New Cats Trailer

It wasn't enough that the fever dream that is Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats ran for 593 performances on Broadway and became a meme-generating machine. No, the legendary show is coming to the small screen with a heavy-hitting cast and a brand-new trailer that just dropped today. While fans will have to wait until December 20 to see the whole thing, the trailer's enough to give people exactly what they want or turn them off from the whole ordeal entirely. Billboard reports that the trailer showcases most of the cast, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, all done up in their feline costumes. Of course, the clip is set to the iconic "Memory," performed by Hudson, and makes good on the promise of a cat-sized cast and over-the-top visuals.

Swift did her due diligence, tweeting a link and writing, "I am a cat now and somehow that was everything."

I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/80gZHpvzMW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2019

The rest of Twitter wasn't quite sure what to think. Reactions ranged from sheer and utter confusion over the whole people-as-cats thing, to Wilson's character looking a little too human, and the fact that the production is just very, very weird.

cats trailer got me like pic.twitter.com/O3ll2m9yx4 — eve peyser (@evepeyser) July 18, 2019

Me watching the Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/ZAMyEDUHaj — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) July 18, 2019

A few viewers took issue with how strange the cats looked, since they were not quite cats and not quite human.

cats directed by ari aster pic.twitter.com/MISetd1vIh — Elena Nicolaou (@elenawonders) July 18, 2019

Cats (2019): Director Tom Hooper pic.twitter.com/NY9C9qjPj5 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 18, 2019

Grateful to cats with tiddies for giving the internet something wholesome to dunk on pic.twitter.com/5rtZwFmSVJ — Barbara VanDenburgh (@BabsVan) July 18, 2019

And others had a few suggestions on how to improve on the already-ridiculous premise of a Broadway musical about singing cats into a TV special starring singing cats.

i understand how hard it is to get a cat to put on clothes but maybe this is a scenario where they should have tried? — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 18, 2019

EVERYONE: making the cats cat-sized is a bad idea

CATS PRODUCTION TEAM: no it'll be fine

EVERYONE: really bc it sounds weird

CATS PRODUCTION TEAM: no its chill jennifer hudson is on board its fine

EVERYONE: ok, we trust you

CATS PRODUCTION TEAM: (drops trailer) bam bitches pic.twitter.com/1kcdozYlbO — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) July 18, 2019

Of course, in the age of FaceApp, Snapchat filters, and Instagram tricks, there were plenty of jokes.

therapist: judi dench as a cat isn’t real she can’t hurt you

judi dench as a cat: pic.twitter.com/1cLqmS22xO — raya (@wewritelettrs) July 18, 2019

new cats movie looks good pic.twitter.com/jKVLTRHmeQ — merritt k (@merrittk) July 18, 2019

yo somebody accidentally put an instagram face filter over the entire Cats trailer — jonny sun (@jonnysun) July 18, 2019

Before the big reveal, the filmmakers really pumped up the production's "digital fur technology." OK, then.

Only 155 days left until we get to see Cats in all of its glory.