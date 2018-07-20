Of Course Taylor Swift Is Going to Be in the Movie Version of Cats 

Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 20, 2018 @ 9:45 am

Ready to kick off your Friday with some purrr-fect news? (Please forgive us for the pun.)

It has been confirmed that Cats the Broadway musical is being made into a full-on movie, and its cast is as A-list as it can get. According to Variety, the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit will star Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift (appropriate, given her heavily documented love of cats), Ian McKellen, and James Corden. Can we buy tickets yet? 

Getty (2)

Cats is one of the most successful Broadway shows ever, and it's the fourth-longest-running show in the history of Broadway (following Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and The Lion King). Weber adapted it from one of T.S. Eliot's books of children's poems, and created memorable feline characters such as Grizabella, the cat down on her luck, and Old Deuteronomy, the ancient cat respected by even humans. 

So far, we only know of Hudson's role, and the others remain private. The Oscar-winning Dreamgirls actress and singer is set to play Grizabella, who sings the musical's most well-known song "Memory." 

#Jellicle cats come out tonight. 🐅🐈🐆 #CatsBroadway

A post shared by CATS on Broadway (@catsbroadway) on

The news makes it a particularly Broadway-heavy week, because on the very same day that the Cats news was announced to the world, Deadline revealed that Jonathan Larson's musical Tick, Tick ... Boom! will also be made into a movie, with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda directing.

Not a bad week to be a theater kid.

Coinage. Life well spent. Presented by Geico. Major stars have graced the Broadway stage to belt out numbers that have made audiences laugh and even cry. Some shows have even become an integral part of musical history. Here are five of the highest grossing Broadway shows of all time. Chicago proved to audiences everywhere that if you can't be famous, you can at least be infamous. Hitting the stage in 1996, we all became mesmerized by Roxy Hart and all that Jazz. In total, Chicago has grossed over $ 560 million. Utilizing the songs of the Swedish pop sensation Abba, Mama Mia first opened in 2001. With over 5,700 performances worldwide, the musical made. Feel like super troopers attempting to find out Sophie's father. To date upbeat musical has grossed over $620 million. In 2003, audiences were asked the question, are people born wicked or do they have wickedness thrust upon them? The unknown story of the witches of Oz changed us for good. In total, the Broadway musical has grossed over $1.06 billion. In sleep he sang to me, in dreams he came. The Phantom of the Opera first opened in 1988. To date, the operatic musical has grossed over $1.08 billion, and made us all wonder how they made the exquisite chandelier crash. With more than 6,700 performances, Disney's The Lion King is the third longest running Broadway show. The show officially opened in 1997 at the New Amsterdam Theater. Hakuna matata enchanted audiences, and allowed the show to gross over $1.3 billion, what a wonderful phrase! Coinage, life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

