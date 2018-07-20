Of Course Taylor Swift Is Going to Be in the Movie Version of Cats 

Ready to kick off your Friday with some purrr-fect news? (Please forgive us for the pun.)

It has been confirmed that Cats the Broadway musical is being made into a full-on movie, and its cast is as A-list as it can get. According to Variety, the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit will star Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift (appropriate, given her heavily documented love of cats), Ian McKellen, and James Corden. Can we buy tickets yet?

Getty (2)

Cats is one of the most successful Broadway shows ever, and it's the fourth-longest-running show in the history of Broadway (following Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and The Lion King). Weber adapted it from one of T.S. Eliot's books of children's poems, and created memorable feline characters such as Grizabella, the cat down on her luck, and Old Deuteronomy, the ancient cat respected by even humans.

So far, we only know of Hudson's role, and the others remain private. The Oscar-winning Dreamgirls actress and singer is set to play Grizabella, who sings the musical's most well-known song "Memory."

The news makes it a particularly Broadway-heavy week, because on the very same day that the Cats news was announced to the world, Deadline revealed that Jonathan Larson's musical Tick, Tick ... Boom! will also be made into a movie, with Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda directing.

Not a bad week to be a theater kid.