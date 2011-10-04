Catherine's Wedding Dress Draws a Huge Crowd!

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's wedding gown broke records! Over 600,000 people viewed the Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design while it was on display at Buckingham Palace from late July to October 3rd. "It is easily a record," a spokeswoman for the Royal Collection said. "We were thrilled to welcome people from all over the world and delighted it has been such a huge success." So what's next for the bridal dress of the year? A palace representative said it will spend some time in storage, People reports. Remember the famous look by seeing its every angle in the gallery.

