Catherine's Latest Dress Color: Oatmeal

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge came out from behind her royal walls yesterday to support the opening of a children's unit at the Royal Marsden cancer center in London looking so chic. While she is partial to shades of navy, she chose a lighter neutral with this three-quarter sleeve Amanda Wakeley dress, which the British designer describes officially as an "oatmeal" hue. The exact style is available online at amandawakeley.com for $700. However, the only size left is 16; the other sizes sold out after the Duchess wore the look.

