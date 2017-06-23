Catherine Zeta-Jones Throws It Back with Old School Family Photo

In the chaotic (and heartbreaking!) landscape of celebrity breakups, we hold strong to a couple whose Hollywood romance we can believe in: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. Married since 2000, the pair might have had their ups and downs, but they now seem as tight as ever and have two gorgeous children together: Dylan, 16, and Carys, 14. TBH, we’re a little bit obsessed with them.

Kids grow up so fast, but CZJ is determined to keep the memory of their childhood alive—on Instagram, anyway … The celebrated actress, 47, posted the sweetest throwback of her tight-knit family on Thursday, featuring a mini Carys and Dylan, plus a pair of powder blue Crocs (a true sign o' the times).

“A throwback in the sun. #TBT,” Zeta-Jones captioned the heartwarming photo. The crew looks so happy posing all together, but something tells us little has changed …

Seems to us that it’s about time for the clan to recreate their family photo—we’re sure Dylan would ~love~ to pose in a new pair of baby blue Crocs.