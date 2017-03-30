Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Teenagers Are Following in Their Parents’ Footsteps

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’s teenagers have inherited their parents’ passion for the arts. In an interview on the Today show, the actress said 16-year-old Dylan and 13-year-old Carys are planning to follow in her famous family's footsteps.

“They want to,” Zeta-Jones said when asked whether they’re planning to head into Hollywood. “I’ve got two great teenagers and I love them, and I’ve had all this wonderful time. I’m so excited to see which way they’re going to go, which tributary they’ll take, their journey. I’m so really excited. And of course they both love the arts and they both play music.”

While the actress, who looked radiant in an Edition by Georges Chakra jumpsuit, is fully supportive of their career choice, she also wants her kids to know just how tough Hollywood can be.

PBG/PA Images/INSTAR

“I’ve had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t,” she told Jimmy Kimmel Live! late last month. “I just think that they’ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive.”

What a wonderful weekend. Thank you to our dear friends Michael and Diane for having us at their beautiful home, which used to be Michael's Dad and stepmother's home for over 45 years. So special.#DesertTrip A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Oct 10, 2016 at 12:19pm PDT

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones's Closet Is So Large It Deserves Its Own Zip Code—See Inside

With Hollywood heavyweights as parents, plus Kirk Douglas as a grandpa, they also have a few powerful cheerleaders on their side.