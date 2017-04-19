Susan Sarandon and Catherine Zeta-Jones's Power Suiting Is Next Level

Now this is how you step up your suit game.

Susan Sarandon and Catherine Zeta-Jones nailed it as they hit the red carpet at the Feud: Bette and Joan screening in New York City Tuesday, with both putting a ton of power styling in their power suits.

Zeta-Jones stunned in a cream three-piece suit complete with a satin stripe down each pant leg, which she paired with a lacy, plunging tan camisole underneath and gold Louboutin pumps. The actress, who made no qualms about striking a fierce pose with and without her castmate, completed her look with thin gold hoops and her brunette locks effortlessly styled to the side.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan

While Zeta-Jones brought a bit of sass to the carpet, Sarandon gave her sleek navy blue pantsuit a casual kick, topping her look with a white scoop-neck top tucked underneath the ensemble and a pair of suede lace up shoes on her feet.

The thesps both appear in the FX series, with Zeta-Jones playing Olivia de Havilland, and Sarandon starring as Bette Davis alongside Jessica Lange, who plays Joan Crawford. Lange was also on hand for the event, keeping it chic in a black blazer over a black dress.