Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a See-Through Gown Alongside Her Look-Alike Daughter
Catherine Zeta-Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Carys Douglas hit the town on Sunday for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at Lincoln Center in New York.
Zeta-Jones repped the designer in a sexy Morticia Addams-esque black lace and satin gown ($2,295; mytheresa.com), her legs and arms exposed beneath the sheer paneling. She glammed up the look with a pair of sparkling strappy sandals, her blood red pedicure put on display.
Carys complemented her famous mama’s color (and couture) scheme, opting for a pair of high-waist black cigarette pants and an eclectic Dolce & Gabbana bardot top with glittering floral accents. She, too, topped off her look with a set of sleek and strappy stilettos.
It’s a tad too early to tell (Carys turns 15 later this month), but with their collection of fashion-forward appearances growing in breadth, we feel that Catherine and Carys might just be the new Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber.
All hail the stylish mother-daughter duo and their impeccably good genes.