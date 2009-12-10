Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Dressing Room Decor

It turns out we're not the only ones who are fans of Matt Schwartz's Polaroid photography—Catherine Zeta-Jones is too! She purchased several pieces to decorate the walls of her Broadway dressing room where she is starring in the classic Stephen Sondheim show, A Little Night Music. Schwartz's gorgeously faded images evoke lazy summer days, with a grainy, romantic effect that comes from his method of transferring Polaroids to watercolor paper. Retro subjects like pin-up girls, old records, and gumball machines make the photos feel whimsical and super nostalgic. Prices for framed and unframed prints range from $65-$200, and are available at shehitpausestudios.com.

EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNT! Instyle.com readers can receive 20 percent off all prints starting December 17th through December 23rd using the offer code: instylehitpause.

—Kate Donovan