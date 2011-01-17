Catherine Zeta-Jones' Monique Lhuillier Dress: The Exclusive Sketch!

Catherine Zeta-Jones walked the carpet at the Golden Globes last night in a strapless emerald textured organza gown by Monique Lhuillier, which featured a side drape and hand-tufted skirt. "I'm just happy to be able to put on a pretty dress," she told us on the red carpet. "It's been a while since I've had the chance to do that." Lhuillier first premiered this dress during her pre-fall 2011 presentation last month, and the designer shared an exclusive sketch of the look with InStyle (left)! The actress finished the look with Ferragamo sandals and jewelry by Van Cleef & Arpels. See the dress, from sketch to runway to red carpet, in the gallery.