There’s No Date Night Like a Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Date Night

Honestly, certain Hollywood couples can feel inauthentic. But every so often a refreshing pair marches through Tinseltown to serve as a reminder that love is real.

Seriously though, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for 16 years but it appears that the two still maintain a habit of date night.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas headed to Malibu’s Nobu restaurant for dinner on Wednesday and looked like they walked straight out of a Nancy Meyer-directed film. Her LBD was classic and elegant, not to mention those daring metallic silver pumps that she paired with a bag of the same tone, and she looked chic and comfortable. For Douglas, the weeknight occasion called for a preppy pair of khakis with a white shirt and a pink sweater draped around his shoulders.

Jacson/Splash News

And while they could have embarked on their seaside outing by themselves, the two brought along their children, 16-year-old Dylan and 14-year-old Carys. Recently, Zeta-Jones shared a super cute throwback of the family out in the sun.

A throwback in the sun. #TBT A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

According to People, the married couple separated from each other in 2016, vacationing separately and heading to high-wattage events solo. Now, however, things appear to be coming up roses. (Sometimes, you truly do need a break.)

One thing's certain: The pair is setting a high bar for dinner date couple style.