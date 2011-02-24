Catherine Zeta-Jones Meets Prince Charles in Michael Kors

Catherine Zeta-Jones is now a Commander of the British Empire! The Welsh actress received the honorable award today, given to her by the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London for her services to the film industry and to charity. She dressed in a taupe double face jacket and shift dress by Michael Kors for the occasion, one of her favorite designers (she attended Kors' 30th anniversary fashion show in New York last week). Husband Michael Douglas was by her side for the honor, as were their two children, Dylan and Carys. "I am absolutely thrilled with this honor," she told the Telegraph after the Queen announced her award last summer. "As a British subject, I feel incredibly proud, at the same time it is overwhelming and humbling."

