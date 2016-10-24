Catherine Zeta-Jones Embodies Hollywood Glamour at JFK Airport
Catherine Zeta-Jones is pretty much as glam as you can get. The Hollywood mainstay has made a name for herself not only as an incredible actress in movies like The Legend of Zoro and Chicago, but in her countless red carpet appearances, wowing in gorgeous gowns and stunning ensembles. And now, the 47-year-old mom-of-two is making the airport her own red carpet, departing from JFK in a seriously chic navy and black outfit.
Zeta-Jones paired tailored black pants with a low-cut black blouse, worn under a navy tweed jacket with small sparkling embellishments. The British beauty wore her dark locks down under a navy blue floppy hat, donning a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses and lace-up closed toe booties with an accent heel. She toted two different black bags, a link-strap Chanel crossbody, and a structured black hand-held purse.
SHOP THE TREND:
Floppy navy hat, $39; nordstrom.com.
Navy tweed jacket, $550; bloomingdales.com.
Black pants, $89; bloomingdales.com.
Booties, $165; shopbop.com.
Zeta-Jones is currently filming the TV show Feud, one of her first major projects in a few years, playing Olivia de Havilland, in Ryan Murphy's latest show, about the legendary rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.
We love a good Catherine Zeta-Jones spotting, on and off the red carpet. Either way, her style is seriously impeccable.