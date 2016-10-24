Catherine Zeta-Jones is pretty much as glam as you can get. The Hollywood mainstay has made a name for herself not only as an incredible actress in movies like The Legend of Zoro and Chicago, but in her countless red carpet appearances, wowing in gorgeous gowns and stunning ensembles. And now, the 47-year-old mom-of-two is making the airport her own red carpet, departing from JFK in a seriously chic navy and black outfit.