Catherine Zeta-Jones's Daughter Looks Like a Model on Her Italian Vacation

Just call Carys Zeta Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones's mini-me.

Every time we turn around, it seems like another celebrity's child is slowly transforming into their twin, and Zeta-Jones's gorgeous daughter is no different.

The 14-year-old brunette looked just like her mom in a stunning photo Zeta-Jones shared on Instagram Wednesday, which showed her gazing out of a window during a family getaway to Florence, Italy. "@carys.douglas admires Florence," Douglas captioned the snap.

In the photo, which was complete with an artistic filter, Douglas looks over her shoulder as colorful buildings and a bridge serve as her backdrop. Not long after Zeta-Jones posted the snap, fans quickly started commenting about the duo's twinsie vibes. "Looks like her mother: beautiful," with one wrote; another posted, "She is stunning just like her beautiful mother!"

Although the duo has kept other photos of their trip to Italy to themselves for now, the snap comes just a day after Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her son, Dylan Douglas, with a touching montage in honor of his 17th birthday.

"Don't "START ME UP' on how much I love you. Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy birthday, sweetheart @dy1and," she captioned it.

We have no doubt they're continuing the celebration.