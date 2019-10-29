Catherine Zeta-Jones and Her Daughter Landed a Fendi Campaign

F is for Fendi, but F is for family, too, and that seems to be what the Italian luxury brand is saying with its latest campaign, which stars the mommy-and-me team of Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter, Carys Douglas. According to Page Six, Fendi named the pair the newest faces of its #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign, which shines a spotlight on the Peekaboo bag, one of the line's mainstays.

"Such a wonderful time shooting for @fendi in Rome with @carys.douglas. A classic bag with a modern twist," Zeta-Jones wrote in an Instagram post. "Discover more at Fendi.com."

She also shared a video from the campaign, which shows her and her daughter in various hotspots around Rome, including Fendi's HQ at the Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana. Other notable locations include the Palazzo Altemps and Museo Nazionale Romano, all set to Mary J. Blige's "Family Affair."

"We had so much fun on set," Douglas said in a statement. "Our sense of humor is pretty similar so we are always laughing when [my mom and I] are together. She is honestly the funniest person I know."

The two are supposed to be "nourishing the dialogue between classic and contemporary where the Fendi Peekaboo bag becomes the real protagonist," according to a press release from the brand.

W Magazine adds that Zeta-Jones and Douglas are just the latest famous family to be part of #MeAndMyPeekaboo. Last year, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and North West featured in the ads. It's not the first modeling gig for mother and daughter, either. Zeta-Jones and Douglas posed together for the September cover of Vanity Fair Spain, where they were both clad in Fendi. Now, we all know why.