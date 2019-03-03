Catherine Zeta-Jones and Her Look-Alike Daughter Color-Coordinate on the Red Carpet

While most of us would cringe if we showed up to an event matching our moms, Carys Douglas can't relate to that conundrum, because her mother just so happens to be the ever-stylish Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Over the weekend, the actress and her 15-year-old daughter hit the red carpet together at the Wales' National Day Gala in New York City wearing nearly identical gowns.

Zeta-Jones opted for a cranberry off-the-shoulder dress with floral appliqués on the neckline. A thigh-high slit showcased her toned gams, while a pair of matching stilettos added a hint of altitude.

Image zoom Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

Carys followed her mom's lead in a nude floor-length gown with burgundy embellishments that complemented the color of Zeta-Jones's dress. Meanwhile, both ladies swept their raven tresses up into matching updos.

Also joining on the mother-daughter duo on the red carpet was Zeta-Jones's son, Dylan, 18. Looking equally as glam as his mother and sister, he wore a tailored black and white suit.

It's not a huge surprise that Zeta-Jones and her mini-me tend to match more often than not. Carys previously explained to Town & Country that she looks to her mom for fashion advice. "Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” she told the publication. “I’m always looking through her closet.”

And Catherine also admires her daughter's style. “She’s modern but age-appropriate,” said Zeta-Jones. “I’ve never had to turn to Carys and say, ‘I think that’s a little inappropriate.'"